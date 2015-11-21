USM unveils plaque to honor music legends - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

USM unveils plaque to honor music legends

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A special unveiling to mark the spot where two pop music legends first met, was held at Southern Miss Saturday.

A bronze plaque near the Hub on campus now bears the names of singers Jimmy Buffett and his harmonica player Greg "Fingers" Taylor.

The two first performed at that location on campus nearly 45 years ago. That led to them recording together in the popular Coral Reefer Band.

Organizer Lloyd Munn said this was a perfect way to honor both legends.

"It only seemed fitting that we mark this area here as the beginning of the coral reefer band, so I wen to the University and had a conversation about it and they totally embraced it and it all came to fruition today," Munn said.

Buffet and Taylor are both inductees in the Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved. 
 

