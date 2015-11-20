MHP officer arrested for domestic violence

An officer with the Mississippi Highway Patrol was arrested for a domestic violence involving his wife on Nov. 6.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Officer Joshua Dobbs, 30, is charged with one count of domestic violence for an incident that they said occurred with his wife, who is an investigator with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Warren Strain with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, the incident is a personnel matter, and he said Dobbs is no longer with the agency.

Officer Dobbs has since been released on bond, authorities said.

