Forecast: First frost of the season on the way!

A sunny and mild day is expected in the Pine Belt with highs around 70.

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 40s.

20% chance for a shower on Saturday as a very strong cold front moves through with highs in the upper 60s.

Much colder weather arrives by Saturday night into Monday.

Frost is likely Monday and Tuesday mornings.

