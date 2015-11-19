100 club presents $20k to Laurel Fire, Police Departments

A local organization has made a generous donation to the Laurel Fire and Police Departments.

The 100 Club of Jones County presented an $18,500 check to Mayor Johnny Magee for the Laurel Police Department for a purchase of a K-9 dog and communication equipment.

A donation to the Laurel Fire Department was also made in the amount of $2,350 for the purchase of LED helmets.

Both donations came as a means to fund non-budgeted, but much needed equipment.

It is the belief of the 100 Club that no one deserves more than the men and women that pledged their lives to protect us, according to an issued statement by the 100 Club.

The 100 Club, with over 140 active members, solicited additional financial support from other civic groups, Rotary, Kiwanis and Sertoma to fulfill these needs.

Added support also came by way of local businesses, Kim’s “No Bull” Toyota of Laurel and Thermo-Kool through in-kind donations in amounts of over $5,000, according the news release.

