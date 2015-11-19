Forecast: After a foggy start expect a sunny day!

Be careful in the fog this morning!

Expect a sunny and mild day with highs in the lower 70s.

Clear and chilly tonight with lows in the 40s.

Sunny and nice Friday with highs around 70.

Colder weather arrives for the weekend!

