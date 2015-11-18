Sportsplex in Laurel could be expanding

Some big changes could be coming to the Sportsplex Laurel.

The Laurel City council has approved a resolution to could add eight additional baseball fields to the Sportsplex.

Mayor Johnny Magee said the project is still in its early stages and the measure would have to go before the legislature.

He said the city plans to clear the land near the Sportsplex and sale nearly 29 acres of timber.

That money will be used to fund the project.