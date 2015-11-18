Forecast: Rain to end later today.

After a rainy morning skies will gradually begin to clear late in the day with highs in the 60s.

Mostly clear and much cooler tonight with lows in the mid 40s.

Sunny on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

As we head into the weekend much cooler weather will arrive by Saturday night and last into Monday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

First frost of the season is possible by Sunday night.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather