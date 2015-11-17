What you need to know ahead of Wednesday's severe weather

Click here to learn more about the WDAM News and Weather apps for Android and Apple devices.

Click here to learn more about the WDAM News and Weather apps for Android and Apple devices.

Severe weather is back in the forecast for Wednesday night and into the overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a Slight Risk (2/5).

What to expect:

We'll be watching a squall line move across the LA/MS state from the west Wednesday evening. As it approaches the Pine Belt around 10 p.m., the main threats will be heavy rain, flooding, frequent lightning, damaging wind (up to 65mph) and hail (up to the size of quarters). A brief, isolated tornado may be possible. If one develops, it could be strong (greater than EF-2) but not devastating (EF-4 or greater) so please have a severe weather plan.

We are more concerned about the flooding, straight-line wind and hail.

Preparations:

Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.

What we know right now:

Threats:

If a severe storm develops near you, expect heavy rain (with flooding), damaging wind (up to 65mph), hail (up to the size of quarters) and the possibility for a tornado.

Timing:

The first storms may develop as early as 7 p.m. on Wednesday, however these would likely just be strong storms and not severe. The threat for severe weather will begin as early as 10 p.m. Wednesday night and last through 3 a.m. Thursday morning moving from northwest to southeast across the area.

Unknowns:

We are waiting to see how far north an extra surge of Gulf moisture and heat will make it during the overnight hours. That will dictate the severe weather threat in general and the tornado threat in particular. We don't know where the strongest storms will be yet, either.

Extra Forecast Details:

You can always find extra forecast details and a more in-depth look at the time line on Nick's Blog. If you want to know why this time is different than last time or you are curious about what goes into a severe weather forecast, that is the place to go. There is a lot of extra details and meteorological information to learn about on his blog.

The WDAM First Alert Weather App:

Take the same tools the WDAM First Alert Weather team uses with you anywhere you go. Download the WDAM First Alert Weather app today for real-time interactive radar, location-based severe weather alerts and a constantly updated forecast for wherever you are.

Plan your day with an hour-by-hour forecast tailored for home, work or anywhere on-the-go. Our WDAM First Alert Weather app can tell you if a storm near you has hail, strong winds or rotation.

Here are some more features of the WDAM First Alert Weather app:

Storm Tracks: See at a glance where a storm is and where it is headed

Multiple Alerts: Turn on alerts for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, floods, tropical storms/hurricanes, winter storms and more

Live severe weather coverage: Watch our live stream for continuously updated information when severe weather strikes

Updated forecasts from the {weather team brand} forecast center

Weather pictures and video sent by people who live near you

A constantly updated 10-day forecast, so your weekend is always in view

The WDAM First Alert Weather App is free in the Android and Apple app stores, part of the WDAM First Alert commitment to help keep you safe.

Apple users can download the app here. Android users can download the app here.

If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county's Emergency Management Agency here.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.