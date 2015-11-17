What you need to know ahead of Monday's severe weather

Click here to learn more about the WDAM News and Weather apps for Android and Apple devices.

Severe weather is back in the forecast for late Sunday night and through the morning on Monday. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under an Enhanced Risk. The overall severe threat is going generally the same for the entire area.

What to expect:

We'll be watching a squall line move across the LA/MS state from the west overnight. As it approaches the Pine Belt around 3 a.m., the main threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, damaging wind (up to 75mph) and hail (up to the size of golf balls). Isolated tornadoes will be possible, some could be strong (greater than EF-2) so please have a severe weather plan.

Preparations:

Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.

What we know right now:

Threats:

If a severe storm develops near you, expect heavy rain (with some flooding), damaging wind (up to 75mph), hail (up to the size of golf balls) and the possibility for a tornado.

Timing:

The first storms will begin as early as 3 a.m. and last through 10 a.m. moving from west to east across the area.

Unknowns:

We don't know where the strongest storms will be yet. As we move through the evening, we may start to get a better idea, but so far it looks like everyone in the area has the same risk for bad weather. We are also still unsure about if any storms will develop ahead of the squall line. The atmosphere will be capped (albeit weakly) and that could hold storms in check.

Extra Forecast Details:

You can always find extra forecast details and a more in-depth look at the time line on Nick's Blog. If you want to know why this time is different than last time or you are curious about what goes into a severe weather forecast, that is the place to go. There is a lot of extra details and meteorological information to learn about on his blog.

If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county's Emergency Management Agency here.

