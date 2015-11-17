Forecast: Severe weather expected tonight in the Pine Belt.

Cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm possible today with as highs near 80. It will also be very windy with southeast winds at 15-25 mph.

Severe weather is likely tonight with heavy rains, strong winds and a few tornadoes possible across the entire viewing area later tonight into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Please keep your weather alert radios on all day and overnight.

We will issue warnings as needed.

