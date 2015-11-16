Cooking Bride: Mashed potato casserole

Recipe: Mashed potato casserole

Author: Lisa at Cooking Bride

Serves: 6

INGREDIENTS

4 medium russet potatoes, peeled and cut into cubes

1 (8 oz.) block cream cheese, softened

1 (16 oz.) container green onion dip, room temperature

Milk

½ - ¾ cup shredded cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

Bring a large stock pot of salted water to a boil. Add the potatoes. Boil until potatoes are fork tender, about 20 minutes.

Drain potatoes and mash.

Add cream cheese and green onion dip. Mix until thoroughly combines. If potatoes are a little stiff, add enough warm milk until potatoes reach desired consistency. They should be creamy and fluffy, not runny.

Pour mixture into an 8 x 8 inch casserole dish. Top with shredded cheddar. If freezing, stop here.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake until casserole is heated through and cheese is melted, about 20 minutes.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.