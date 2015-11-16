Cooking Bride: Pumpkin, black bean and turkey chili - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Cooking Bride: Pumpkin, black bean and turkey chili

Recipe: Pumpkin, black bean and turkey chili

Author: Lisa at Cooking Bride

Serves: 6

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 1 medium yellow bell pepper, chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 ½ tsp chili powder
  • 1 ½ tsp ground cumin
  • 1 ½ tsp dried oregano leaves
  • 3 cups beef broth
  • 2 cans (15 oz.) black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 2 ½ cups cooked turkey meat, shredded, or 2 cups cooked ground turkey meat
  • 1 can (15 oz.) pumpkin
  • 1 can (14.5 oz.) hot tomatoes with green chilies, undrained
  • ½ cup dry sherry
  • ¾ tsp salt
  • 1/8 tsp black pepper
  • Shredded cheddar cheese, optional

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat oil in a large stock pot over medium high heat.

Add onion, bell pepper, and garlic. Cook until tender, about 8 minutes.

Stir in chili powder, cumin, and oregano.

Add all remaining ingredients except cheese. Stir well and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to low. Simmer for 45 minutes to 1 hour, stirring occasionally.

Top with shredded cheddar if desired.

