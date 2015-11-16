Cooking Bride: Cheesy corn casserole

Recipe: Cheesy corn casserole

Author: Lisa at Cooking Bride

Serves: 12

INGREDIENTS

4 slices bacon, finely chopped

6 tbsp unsalted butter, cubed

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

½ cup flour

3 cups milk

4 ounces cream cheese, cubed

2 ounces Velveeta, cubed

2 cups grated cheddar cheese

1 tsp paprika

3 lbs fresh or frozen corn kernels

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a large saucepan, heat bacon pieces over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until bacon is cooked and brown – about 8-10 minutes.

Add butter and garlic. Cook until garlic is fragrant, about 30 seconds to 1 minute. Stir in flour, stirring constantly, for 1 minute.

Whisk in milk, stirring constantly until thoroughly combined. Bring mixture to a boil and continue to cook until thickened, about 2 minutes.

Stir in cream cheese, Velveeta, cheddar, and paprika. Heat, stirring frequently, until cheese is melted and mixture is smooth.

Remove pan from heat. Pour in corn. Stir until corn is evenly coated with the cheese mixture. Season with salt and pepper.

Pour mixture into a greased 9” x 13” baking dish. Bake for 40 minutes or until the top is browned and the casserole is bubbling. Remove pan from the oven and allow to sit for 15 minutes before serving.

