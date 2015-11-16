Forecast. Severe storms possible Tuesday night.

Clouds will be on the increase today with a slight chance for a shower in the afternoon with highs in the 70s.

A slight chance for a shower tonight with lows in the 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday but overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday severe weather appears quite likely. Heavy rain, strong winds and a few isolated tornados appear to be the main threats at this time. Please keep your weather radios on! We will continue to watch the situation closely.

Cooler and drier weather returns late Wednesday and lasts into the weekend.

