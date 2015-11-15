Say good morning to sausage egg and waffle breakfast casserole recipe. This easy to make meal can be made anytime of the day thanks to its fulfilling sensation. Check out the five step instructions and ingredients below:

1 pound bulk pork sausage

1 box (9.8 oz.) Eggo Gluten-Free frozen waffles, toasted and cubed

1 cup (4 oz.) shredded cheddar cheese

6 eggs

2 cups milk

Chopped parsley, optional

Maple flavored pancake syrup or pure maple syrup (optional)

1. Cook and crumble sausage in a large skillet until brown. Drain off fat.

2. Arrange half of the toasted and cubed waffles in an 8x8-inch baking dish. Top with half of the sausage and about 1/3 cup of the cheese. Repeat layers.

3. In a large bowl, beat the eggs with a fork; stir in milk. Pour the egg mixture over the layers in dish. Cover the dish with plastic wrap and chill for at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours.

4. About 30 minutes before baking, remove the casserole to the counter to come to room temperature. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350°F.

5. Remove the plastic wrap and bake in preheated oven for 50 to 60 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/3 cup cheese. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. If desired, sprinkle with chopped parsley and/or drizzle with maple syrup.

Copyright WDAM 2015. All Rights Reserved.