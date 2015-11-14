Discover the dinosaurs visits Hattiesburg - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Discover the dinosaurs visits Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Pre-historic creatures and dinosaurs are taking over Hattiesburg in an interactive environment this weekend.

Discover the Dinosaurs is two day exhibit that promotes interactive learning and activities. 

The life size dinosaurs engages in sight, sound and motion. The exposition offers rides, face painting and gem panning. 

For more information on Discover the Dinosaurs visit their webpage here. 

