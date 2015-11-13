Laurel man tries to steal meat from Walmart with police present - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Laurel man tries to steal meat from Walmart with police present

Kenneth Ray Peyton is accused of trying to steal a buggy full of meat from Walmart in Laurel. Photo Source: Jones County Sheriff's Department Kenneth Ray Peyton is accused of trying to steal a buggy full of meat from Walmart in Laurel. Photo Source: Jones County Sheriff's Department
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

A Laurel man was arrested for trying to steal meat from Walmart all while police were there hosting a food-drive on Nov. 6.

Sgt. Michael Reaves with the Laurel Police Department said another officer spotted Kenneth Ray Peyton, 41, trying to exit the front door with nearly $300 worth of meat in a grocery cart.

Reaves said once Peyton made eye contact with them, he ran back inside Walmart, but was quickly grabbed by a bystander.

The bystander who police said is unknown, held Peyton until police were able to arrest him.

Reaves said it was shocking that Peyton would attempt to shoplift with six police officers standing at the front door.

Peyton faces a misdemeanor shoplifting charge.

Copyright 2015 WDAM.  All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-30 22:46:14 GMT
    Source: WLBT archivesSource: WLBT archives

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly