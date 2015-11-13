Laurel man tries to steal meat from Walmart with police present

Kenneth Ray Peyton is accused of trying to steal a buggy full of meat from Walmart in Laurel. Photo Source: Jones County Sheriff's Department

A Laurel man was arrested for trying to steal meat from Walmart all while police were there hosting a food-drive on Nov. 6.

Sgt. Michael Reaves with the Laurel Police Department said another officer spotted Kenneth Ray Peyton, 41, trying to exit the front door with nearly $300 worth of meat in a grocery cart.

Reaves said once Peyton made eye contact with them, he ran back inside Walmart, but was quickly grabbed by a bystander.

The bystander who police said is unknown, held Peyton until police were able to arrest him.

Reaves said it was shocking that Peyton would attempt to shoplift with six police officers standing at the front door.

Peyton faces a misdemeanor shoplifting charge.

