The School of Music will hosts the sixth Southern Miss Bass Symposium at the University of Southern Mississippi Friday.

This free event will take place in Marsh Auditorium from 1:30pm until 8:00pm.

At The University of Southern Mississippi, students experience the highest standards of performance in both classical and jazz areas. Double bass and electric bass students are exposed to a broad range of literature during their coursework. Students learn the standard solo and orchestral repertoire as well as jazz (Jazz Studies Students). The studio’s curriculum concentrates on technical foundation, achieved by development of tone and technique.

In the past 7 years, the studio has hosted workshops, residencies and our renowned Bass Symposium with important pedagogues and performers. Most notably, students had the opportunity to spend a week working and performing with guest artists François Rabbath and Frank Proto. The studio has also hosted Catalin Rotaru, Jeff Bradetich, Paul Ellison, Michael Cameron, Miloslav Hrdlik, John Pena, Oscar stagnaro and Paulo Gomes.

For more information contact Marcos Machado marcos.machado@usm.edu (601) 543-4949 or click here to visit the website.

