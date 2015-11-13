Forecast: Sunny and cool weekend expected.

A sunny and cool Friday will kick off a sunny and cool weekend for the Pine Belt.

Highs today into Sunday will be in the 60s.

Lows tonight around 40 and possibly in the upper 30s in some locations Saturday night.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to return to the area Tuesday and Wednesday. Some of the storms may be severe and we will continue to monitor the situation.

