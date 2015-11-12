Forecast: Much cooler weather headed for the Pine Belt

Becoming sunny and cooler today with highs in the 60s.

Clear and chilly tonight with lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Sunny and cool for Friday into the weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Thunderstorms return next week.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather