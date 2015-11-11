City of Laurel approves bid for road improvements project

Drivers in Laurel will soon have a much smoother ride.

The city council approved the sale of up to $10 million in bonds to fix damaged roads in the area.

Financial Adviser Jimmie Smith said because the city has a good credit rating, the city accepted a very good bid from Trustmark Bank with a low interest rate.

The council has also finalized all the streets that will be fixed. Work is expected to begin in the near future.

