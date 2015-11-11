Mini spinach, sun-dried tomato goat cheese frittatas - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Mini spinach, sun-dried tomato goat cheese frittatas

Recipe: Mini spinach, sun-dried tomato goat cheese frittatas 

Author: Maggie at Mississippi Made

INGREDIENTS

  • 8 large eggs
  • 1 cup milk
  • salt & pepper
  • 1 cup chopped sauteed spinach 
  • 3/4 cup sauteed mushrooms
  • 3 tbsp chopped sun-dried tomatoes
  • 3 oz soft goat cheese

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 325 degrees and lightly grease a non-stick muffin tin.

Whisk together the eggs and milk and pour into the muffin pan, diving evenly between each of the cups. 

Drop a spoonful of spinach and mushrooms into each cup. 

Sprinkle the top of the cups with sun-dried tomatoes and crumbled goat cheese. 

Bake for 25 minutes, or until the eggs are set and beginning to brown. 

Cool for five minutes, then turn over onto a platter. 

Cool completely before serving. 

