Recipe: Mini spinach, sun-dried tomato goat cheese frittatas

Author: Maggie at Mississippi Made

INGREDIENTS

8 large eggs

1 cup milk

salt & pepper

1 cup chopped sauteed spinach

3/4 cup sauteed mushrooms

3 tbsp chopped sun-dried tomatoes

3 oz soft goat cheese

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 325 degrees and lightly grease a non-stick muffin tin.

Whisk together the eggs and milk and pour into the muffin pan, diving evenly between each of the cups.

Drop a spoonful of spinach and mushrooms into each cup.

Sprinkle the top of the cups with sun-dried tomatoes and crumbled goat cheese.

Bake for 25 minutes, or until the eggs are set and beginning to brown.

Cool for five minutes, then turn over onto a platter.

Cool completely before serving.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.