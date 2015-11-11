Recipe: Warm pear & apple crisp

Author: Maggie at Mississippi Made

INGREDIENTS

Topping mixture (divided in half)

5 tbsp unbleached all-purpose flour

1/4 cup light brown sugar, packed

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp all spice

1/4 tsp table salt

1 cup rolled oats

5 tbsp unsalted butter, cut 1/2 inch pieces and chilled

Fruit filling

2 cups apples ( apples have been cored, and cut into small chunks

2 1/2 cups Asian pears (peeled, cored and cut into small chunks)

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 1/2 tbsp lemon juice

1/2 topping mixture

INSTRUCTIONS

For the topping, mix flour, brown sugar, granulated sugar, cinnamon, oats, all spice and salt in medium bowl.

Add butter; toss to coat. Pinch butter chunks and dry mixture between fingertips until mixture looks like crumbly wet sand. Next, toss cut apples, pears, sugar, lemon juice in medium bowl and add part of the topping mixture to fruit.

Adjust oven rack to lower-middle position and heat oven to 375 degrees. Scrape fruit mixture with rubber spatula into a 8-inch square baking pan and distribute topping evenly over fruit; bake for 40 minutes. Bake until fruit is bubbling and topping is deep golden brown. If topping begins to burn, cover with foil. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.

