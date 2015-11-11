SLIDESHOW: 27 most unhealthy jobs

In the workforce, many are aware that some jobs come with more health risks such as being a medical surgeon, a nuclear medicine technologist or an embalmer.

Business Insider used data from the Occupational Information Network to analyze health risks in different fields, which is part of the U.S. Department of Labor database. To examine jobs by their impact on workers' health, Business Insider measured six health risks in 974 occupations.

Here are the six health risks:

Exposure to disease and infections

Exposure to contaminants

Exposure to hazardous conditions

Exposure to radiation

Risk of minor burns, cuts, bites and stings

Time spent sitting

The scores are on a scale from 0 to 100, with the higher score indicating an increased health risk.

Do you know which jobs are the most damaging to your health? Click through our slideshow to find out!

