Forecast: Very nice day expected.

After areas of fog this morning look for partly cloudy skies today with highs in the 70s.

30% chance for showers and possible thunderstorm late tonight with lows in the 60s.

Mostly sunny and cooler on Thursday with highs in 60s.

Cool and dry conditions will prevail Friday into Sunday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

