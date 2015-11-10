Recipe: Cranberry orange glazed Cornish game hens

Author: Maggie at Mississippi Made

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

2 Cornish game hens

1/2 cup salt (for brine)

2 quarts cold water (for brine)

2 tbsp butter

1/4 cup whole cranberry sauce

2 tbsp orange marmalade

1/2 cup drained mandarin oranges, chopped

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp garlic, minced

1 tsp cornstarch

INSTRUCTIONS

For the brine: Dissolve salt in 1 cup warm water than add in 2 quarts water and brine hens for one hour.

Rinse and dry hens after salt water bath. Place 1 tbsp minced garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper in the inside of the bird. Do the exact same to the outside. (1 tbsp garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper)

Roast birds in a 450 degree oven until internal temperature reaches 160. If the birds begin to brown, cover with foil. Once cooking is almost complete (birds are turning golden brown), pour cranberry orange glaze on hens.

For the cranberry orange glaze, heat bring combine ingredients and bring to a boil, then glaze hens.