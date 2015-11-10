Recipe: Raw kale & quinoa salad with pumpkin seeds & cranberries

Author: Maggie at Mississippi Made

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

For the salad

1 tbsp olive oil

1 1/2 cup quinoa

1 3/4 cup chicken stock

5 cups kale, massaged

1/4 cup cranberries

2 tbsp pumpkin seeds

2 tbsp green onion, sliced

5-6 tbsp of vinaigrette (see below)

1 tbsp grated Parmesan

For the vinaigrette

1 tbsp grain mustard

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup white balsamic vinegar (or lemon or apple cider vinegar)

3/4 cup salad oil (1/4 cup olive oil)

1 tbsp chopped parsley

2 tsp brown sugar

Kosher salt and cracked pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

Massage the kale with a tablespoon of olive oil and a pinch of kosher salt for five minutes or until the leaves begin to wilt.

Toast quinoa in saucepan over medium high heat, stirring frequently until quinoa is very fragrant and smells nutty (5-7 minutes). Season with a pinch of kosher salt and cracked pepper. Next add chicken stock and bring to a simmer, cover and reduce heat to low and simmer for 18-20 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. stirring once halfway through cooking.

Remove pan from heat and stir in cranberries, kale, pumpkin seeds, Parmesan and 5-6 tablespoons of vinaigrette.

