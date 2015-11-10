Waynesboro man arrested for allegedly attacking ex-fiance

A Waynesboro man was arrested for allegedly trying to break into his ex-fiance’s house and attacking her.

Police said when Quanta LeeShaye Kittler could not get inside the victim's home, he hid outside and waited until she came outside and allegedly beat the victim in the face and head, so much that it ruptured her ear drum.

Kittler was charged with two counts of domestic and residential burglary.

His bond is set at $90,000.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.