Forecast: Better weather expected today.

Good morning!

Skies will clear today and we should end up with very nice weather with highs in the mid 70s.

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast during the day Wednesday but a fast moving cold front will bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday night before ending early Thursday morning.

Drier and much cooler weather is on tap for Friday into early next week.

