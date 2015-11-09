Walmart eyes Lamar County for new supercenter

The Lamar County Planning Commission is meeting Tuesday to discuss zoning changes for a possible Walmart Supercenter in the county.

The proposed site is on Highway 98 near Cole Road, which is about four to five miles west of the Highway 98 Walmart Supercenter in Hattiesburg.

The proposed store would border the Canebrake subdivision property line.

According to the Canebrake Homeowners Association, some residents have held meetings about the possibility, but the HOA said it has not held any kind of official board meetings to address the possible development.

WDAM reached out to members of the Lamar County Board of Supervisors for comment, but they declined to comment until they attend Tuesday's meeting.

The meeting will be held at the Lamar County courthouse at 404 Main Street, Purvis, MS at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

