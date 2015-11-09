Forecast: Cloudy day expected.

Expect a mostly cloudy day with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Patchy fog is in the forecast tonight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Mostly sunny skies return Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday night as a strong cold front moves through. This will be followed by much cooler and drier weather Thursday night into the weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

