Make classic southern baked macaroni and cheese in four steps

Thanksgiving season is here and it is time to gather delicious holiday recipes.

Turkey, sweet potatoes and stuffing are popular items on the menu.

However, this year take your baked macaroni and cheese recipe to a new level. Use this four step recipe to wow your dinner guests.

Directions from foodnetwork.com

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Butter a 9-by-13-inch ovenproof casserole dish.

2. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the macaroni and cook until tender (a little more than al dente), about 12 minutes. Drain well in a colander.

3. In a large bowl, combine the macaroni, cheese, milk and eggs. Add some salt and pepper. Transfer to the prepared dish.

4. Bake until golden brown and bubbly, about 30 minutes. Transfer to a rack to cool slightly before serving.

Copyright WDAM 2015. All Rights Reserved.