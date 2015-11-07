Inmate caught after escaping work detail - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Inmate caught after escaping work detail

Marty Dearman, 34 Marty Dearman, 34
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

This is a press release from the Jones County Sheriff Department:

JONES COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI On Tuesday, November 3, 2015, the Jones County Sheriffs Department received an alert from the Mississippi Department of Corrections than an inmate with ties to Jones County had walked off a work detail in the Pascagoula area.  MDOC officials suspected Marty Dearman, 34, would try to get back to his home county. 

The Jones County Sheriffs Departments Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) immediately began investigating Dearmans whereabouts.  After connecting with several of his acquaintances, it was soon discovered he was indeed back in Jones County and more specifically hiding out at the Magnolia Motel in Laurel. 

The motel room was rented in the name of Mona Jackson, 48 of Ellisville, who had stated to CSU earlier in the day she had no contact with Dearman.  CSU set up surveillance and observed Dearman walking from one of the rooms of the motel.  He was surrounded and taken into custody.  Jackson was also apprehended. 

At the time of his arrest, Dearman was in possession of 2 small bags of methamphetamine. 

Dearman was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and faces additional charges from MDOC related to his leaving their custody.  Jackson is charged with Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension.  Their Initial Appearances will take place at Jones County Justice Court on Friday, November 6, 2015 at 2pm.

For any additional information as it becomes available, feel free to contact Allyson Knotts at 601-428-3151.

Copyright WDAM 2015. All Rights Reserved.

