MUSIC: Billboard top 10 songs this week

Save the top 10 Billboard music hits to your playlist this weekend.

Billboard.com list Adele, Drake, Taylor Swift and more as this week’s chart headlines.

Capture and compliment your weekend moments with the hottest tunes.

1. “Hello” – Adele

2. “Sorry” – Justin Bieber

3. “Hotline Bling” – Drake

4. “The Hills” – The Weekend

5. “What Do You Mean?” – Justin Bieber

6. “Stitches” – Shawn Mendes

7. “Wildest Dreams” – Taylor Swift

8. "679” Fetty Wap featuring Remy Boyz

9. “Locked Away” – R. City featuring Adam Levine

10. “Can’t Feel My Face” – The Weekend

