Weekend Box Office Hits

From one single man on Mars to vampires on a mission – the movies may not be a bad idea this weekend.

According to Fandango.com the top five box office hits are family, horror and science fiction. Grab a friend and hit your local cinema. Do not forget the popcorn.

1. The Martian

2. Goosebumps

3. Bridge of Spies

4. Hotel Transylvania 2

5. The Last Witch Hunter

Copyright WDAM 2015. All rights reserved.