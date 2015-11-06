Two children survive home fire in Laurel

On a brisk October morning, Patricia Pruitt was asleep in the hospital recovering from a major operation when she began to sense that something was wrong.

“I was having these dreams like nightmares and I seen my grandchildren in destruction,” Pruitt said.

The nightmare awakened her out of her sleep, so she called her next door neighbor.

“I say what’s going on Judy, she said your house is on fire,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt's home was burning with two of her grandchildren trapped inside.

“God showed me all this in a dream,” she said.

In her dream, Pruitt said she saw a small child trapped between a washing machine. She said she saw someone coming to the rescue.

“I seen [sic] the firefighters, these two men, coming out and the baby was smiling,” Pruitt said.

Laurel Fire Chief Jerome Brown was part of the team that rushed toward the blaze.

“The little girl got out and (was) brought out through the front right here,” Pruitt said.

Seven-year-old Isaiah was trapped in the back of the home, and with the blaze so big, Chief Brown said he did not think anyone would survive.

“I don’t think there was a possibility that what we was looking at when we got here that anyone would still be alive,” Brown said.

Brown deployed his unit to the back of the home, and that is where Isaiah was trapped between the washing machines, as explained in his grandmother’s dream.

“I can say without a shadow of doubt that it was a miracle,” Brown said.

He suffered burns on portions of his body, so he was airlifted to University Medical Center in Jackson.

Pruitt said she is truly thankful that her grandson survived.

“It’s a blessing for him to be here,” Pruitt said.

She said all they have now is each other.

“I lost everything in there but Isaiah’s picture, I worked so hard to try to have a home for me and my family,” Pruitt said.

