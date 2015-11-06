Forecast: Wet weekend expected.

Good morning. Patches of dense fog have developed in portions of the Pine Belt this morning but should burn off by now but please use caution when driving.

40% chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly this afternoon with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

40% chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight with lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

80% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday with highs in the 70s..

Cooler weather returns Sunday into the first part of next week.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather