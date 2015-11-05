Lumberton selects mayor pro tem after Winston resigns

The Lumberton board of aldermen selected Cora Rogers as mayor pro tem following Ben Winston's resignation Wednesday.

Winston resigned Wednesday after losing a Lamar County District 2 Supervisor seat. He was elected mayor in 2013.

“I had some great political aspirations and things I wanted to do for the people of Lumberton and that just isn’t working out,” Winston said. “I’m 66 years old, in good health and still have a lot of stuff left that I want to do, and the people seem to think I can’t serve them, so I’m out.”

Winston was recently involved in trying to secure the $2.5 million dollar grant for the city of Lumberton to try to get the cities financial plans back on track, including a major repair to the sewer and water system.

“I make right at $600 a month, and I spend majority of that driving back and forth to Jackson and places trying to do good for this city, but it seems the people don’t want that,” Winston said. “Now I am just going to be a normal citizen and go about my own business peacefully and just enjoy my health.”

