Forecast: Nice day expected in the Pine Belt.

Good morning! After a foggy start expect partly cloudy skies today with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Increasing clouds tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Friday and Saturday but little if any severe weather is expected at this time.

Cooler weather returns for Sunday into mid next week.

