Woman caught illegally dropping off animals at Laurel shelter comes forward

The woman who was caught on surveillance video illegally dropping off puppies at Southern Cross Animal Shelter in Laurel has come forward.

Southern Cross Co-Founder Heather Williams said the woman contacted the shelter Thursday and they plan to meet with her this weekend.

The video shows the woman placing a cage with five puppies in the parking lot and driving away.

According to Heather Williams who works for the shelter, the animals were in really bad condition and had sarcoptic mange, which can also be passed to humans. She said they were also malnourished and had intestinal parasites such as worms.

Josie Bullock with the animal rescue in Laurel said if you want to surrender an animal to a shelter, there is a proper way to do it.

“Call any of the shelters around here and you have to make an appointment,” Bullock said.

