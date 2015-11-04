Voter turnout higher in Jones County

Circuit Clerk Bart Gavin said turnout was slow throughout the day, but increased tremendously as people got off work

With another election on the record books, officials in Jones County said voter turnout was higher overall in Tuesday's general election.

Gavin said there were no major issues reported at polling places in Jones County.

“Turnout during our runoff back in August was extremely light. It picked up we had 42 percent of the people vote this time compared to what I believe 37 percent back in August,” Gavin said

Gavin said they still have about 10 identification affidavit ballots to count. Those people have five days to bring proper identification so their vote can be counted.

