Forecast: May a few rays of sunshine this afternoon!

Good morning!

A little patchy fog is possible early this morning followed by partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Partly cloudy tonight with some patchy fog possible with lows in the lower 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms look to return to the Pine Belt Friday and Saturday followed by cooler weather Sunday into early next week.

