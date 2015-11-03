Recipe: Peanut butter banana granola

Author: Lorie at Mississippi Kitchen

INGREDIENTS

3 cups rolled oats

2 cups chopped raw walnuts

3 tablespoons coconut sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ cup coconut oil

? cup raw honey

1 medium ripe banana, mashed very well until almost smooth

2 heaping tablespoons organic natural peanut butter

½ teaspoon vanilla

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, stir together the oats, walnuts, coconut sugar and salt. Set aside.

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, heat the coconut oil, honey, mashed banana, and peanut butter, whisking often, just until smooth and melted. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla.

Pour over the oat mixture and stir to evenly coat. Spray a large baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray and spread the granola in a single layer. Bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown, stirring once or twice. Let cool to room temperature, then store in an airtight container at room temperature. About 5¾ cups granola.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.