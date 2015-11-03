Roasted sweet potato salad

Recipe: Roasted sweet potato and pecan green salad with sweet orange-mustard dressing

Author: Lorie at Mississippi Kitchen

INGREDIENTS

4-6 small sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed into uniform bite size cubes

Extra Virgin olive oil for drizzling

Kosher salt and coarse black pepper to taste

1 cup pecan halves

2 medium oranges

2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 clove garlic, peeled

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

¾ teaspoon coarse black pepper

¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil

10 to 12 ounces pre-washed spring mix (or baby spinach)

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place the sweet potatoes on a large baking sheet. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Toss with hands to coat. Bake for 30 minutes or until potatoes are tender and golden brown, stirring a couple of times.

Place pecans on a small baking sheet and toast in oven along with potatoes for ten minutes or until dark golden brown and nutty smelling. Remove from oven and let cool.

To make the dressing, place the juice and zest of two oranges into a blender along with the balsamic vinegar, light brown sugar, dijon mustard, garlic, ¾ teaspoon salt, and ¾ teaspoon pepper. Turn blender on and slowly add ¾ cup extra virgin olive oil until mixture is smooth.

To assemble salad, place the greens in a large salad bowl. Add the pecans and sweet potatoes and drizzle with the dressing. Toss to evenly coat. You might not use all of the dressing.

