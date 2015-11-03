Recipe: Creamy lentils with turnip greens

Author: Lorie at Mississippi Kitchen, Recipe Adapted from Pinch of Yum

INGREDIENTS

Extra virgin olive oil for drizzling in pan

1 medium onion, chopped

3 carrots, chopped

3 stalks of celery, chopped

1 pound bag lentils, sorted through

3 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed

6-8 cups chicken or vegetable stock or a combination of both (use vegetable if vegan) (I use organic)

½ cup dry white wine (optional—I love it in this, though)

1 bay leaf

1½ teaspoons dried thyme (fresh would be great if you have it)

Kosher salt and coarsely ground black pepper to taste

1 (16 ounce) bag frozen turnip greens

Cooked brown rice

Red wine vinegar

Fresh parsley

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat a large Dutch oven over medium to high heat. Coat the bottom with olive oil, then add the onion, carrots, and celery and cook until crisp-tender.

Add the lentils, potatoes and chicken or vegetable stock, starting out with about 6 cups. Stir in the wine. Add the bay leaf and thyme. Let come to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer. Cook uncovered until lentils are tender and done, about 1½ hours, being very careful to watch the liquid level and add more stock as needed. Stir occasionally. I usually add about 2 cups more stock. You want it to be fairly thick and not extremely watery, but you do need to keep enough liquid in it. Add salt and pepper to taste.

When lentils are done, mash the potatoes against the side of the pan with a spoon then stir them. This will make it creamy. Stir in the turnip greens. Let come to a boil again, then simmer for about 30 minutes. Taste and adjust seasonings.

Serve over brown rice and sprinkle with fresh parsley. Drizzle with red wine vinegar.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.