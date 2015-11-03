Recipe: Roasted cauliflower soup with sourdough croutons

Author: Lorie at Mississippi Kitchen

INGREDIENTS

1 large head cauliflower, cut into florets

Extra virgin olive oil for drizzling

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

1 large onion, chopped

3 stalks celery, diced

2 cloves garlic, chopped, or equivalent from jar of minced

6 cups water

6 bouillon cubes or 6 teaspoons chicken base

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 heaping tablespoon all-purpose flour

Salt and pepper to taste

Sour dough bread cut into small cubes

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place the florets on a large baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Toss using hands to cover evenly, then bake for 30-40 minutes stirring a couple of times until tender and golden brown.

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the onion and celery and cook until tender, about 5-7 minutes, stirring several times. Add the garlic and cook for 2-3 minutes, then add water and the chicken bouillon or base. Add the cauliflower. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer and cook for about 20 minutes.

Stir in the heavy cream. Toss the shredded cheese with the flour in a small bowl, then slowly add to soup while stirring until melted. Add salt and pepper to taste. Turn off heat.

At this point, you can do several things. Eat soup like it is. Or you can use a potato masher to mashed cauliflower into tiny bits which is what I did. You can also puree with an immersion blender or regular blender. Serve soup topped with sour dough croutons.

To make croutons, place the sourdough cubes on a large baking sheet, then drizzle with olive oil and toss to evenly coat. Bake for 10-15 minutes or until golden brown, placing under the broiler if necessary.

