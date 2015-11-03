Lorie's ultimate coconut cream pie - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Recipe: Coconut cream pie 

Author: Lorie at Mississippi Kitchen

Serves: 8-10

INGREDIENTS

Crust:

  • 1¼ cups all-purpose flour
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ cup shortening
  • ¼ cup cold butter, cubed
  • 1 teaspoon white vinegar
  • 2-3 tablespoons ice cold water

Filling:

  • 1½ cups whole milk, divided
  • 1 envelope (about 2½ teaspoons) unflavored gelatin
  • 1 (13.5-ounce) can pure coconut milk
  • ½ cup sugar
  • ¼ cup cornstarch
  • 1 large whole egg
  • 3 egg yolks
  • 2 tablespoons butter, room temperature
  • 1 teaspoon coconut extract
  • 1 (15-ounce) can cream of coconut
  • 2½ cups shredded, flaked coconut, divided (sweetened, flaked coconut from the baking aisle)

Topping:

  • 1½ cups heavy cream
  • 3 tablespoons powdered sugar
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.  In a large bowl, combine flour and salt. Cut in shortening and ¼ cup cold cubed butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in the vinegar and 2 tablespoons water, until mixture forms a ball, adding more water if necessary. Pat into a ball and wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight.
  2. Roll dough out to fit a 9½-10 inch glass pie plate. Place crust in pie plate and trim and crimp edges.  Place the dish on a baking sheet for easier handling.  Prick the bottom and sides of the crust well with a fork.  Line the inside of the crust with a piece of foil, allowing edges to extend several inches beyond the perimeter.  Place 2 cups of dried beans in the crust to weight it down during baking and prevent shrinkage.  Bake for 15 minutes or until crust is no longer raw on bottom.  Remove the foil and beans by carefully lifting the foil out by the overhang.  Bake for another 10 to 15 minutes or until light golden brown.  Remove from oven and cool completely.
  3. Place ½ cup cold milk in a mixing bowl (preferably with a pouring spout) and sprinkle with the gelatin. Set aside to soften for about 5 minutes.
  4. Bring the remaining milk and coconut milk to nearly a boil in a large heavy saucepan over medium heat.
  5. When the gelatin is soft, add the sugar, cornstarch, egg and egg yolks and whisk until very well blended. Gradually whisk about a ¼ cup of the hot milk mixture into the gelatin mixture; repeat this process once or twice using about ¾ cup of the hot milk mixture. Pour the warmed gelatin mixture into the saucepan with the hot milk and bring the mixture to a boil, stirring constantly. Cook for about 2 minutes or until mixture is very thick.
  6. Strain the pastry cream through a fine wire strainer into a large clean bowl; whisk in the butter, coconut extract, and cream of coconut until smooth. Stir in 2 cups shredded coconut.  Pour into the cooled the pie shell and refrigerate for at least 8 hours.???To make the topping, beat the heavy cream in a large bowl on high speed until foamy.  Add the powdered sugar and vanilla, and beat until soft to medium stiff peaks form.  Spread over the pie.  Sprinkle with remaining ½ cup coconut.   Keep refrigerated.

