MS hospital safety scores released

A national non-profit organization is working to make healthcare data more available to the public.

The Leapfrog Group conducts an annual survey to compare hospital safety, quality and efficiency at over 1,300 urban and rural hospitals across the country. According to their website, the group used U.S. Evidence-based, nationally standardized measures to determine hospital performance in three key areas: how patients fare, resources used in caring for those patients, and management practices that promote safety.

Hospital Safety Score says,"The survey is a trusted, transparent and evidence-based national tool in which more than 1,500 hospitals voluntarily participate free of charge."

Click through the slideshow to see how your hospital compares to others around the state.

Funding for this survey was provided by the Business Roundtable.

