Forecast: No rain expected for Election Day.

Good morning!

After a cloudy start expect skies to become partly cloudy later today with highs in the mid 70s.

Patchy fog is possible late tonight with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with highs around 80.

Showers and thunderstorms return for Friday and Saturday.

