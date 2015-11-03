VIRAL: Jimmy Kimmel disappoints children in annual YouTube Halloween Challenge

American television host Jimmy Kimmel asked the nation to trick their children yet again for an annual Halloween prank. Since 2011 Kimmel has asked his viewers to tell their children "I ate all of your Halloween candy", record and post to YouTube.

Year after year, parents post the pranks using hashtag #HeyJimmyKimmelIToldMyKidsIAteAllTheirHa­lloweenCandy.

The reactions of the children are played on national television in exchange of laughter and sympathy.

This prank has not only become an annual tradition of his show but, a YouTube viral sensation.

Kimmel's challenge video has already reached over six million views on YouTube.

